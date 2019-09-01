Texas Rangers

Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander throws third no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

Justin Verlander threw his third no-hitter Sunday as the Houston Astros blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 at Rogers Centre.

It’s the same place Verlander last threw a no-hitter when he was with the Detroit Tigers on May 7, 2011.

Verlander was extra dominant on Sunday. He struck out 14 and walked just one. He threw 120 pitches and forced six groundouts.

The game was scoreless before the Astros’ Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to give Verlander the lead.

Verlander is the sixth pitcher to throw at least three no-hitters in his career.

Most career no-hitters:

Nolan Ryan, 7

Sandy Koufax, 4

Larry Corcoran, 3

Bob Feller, 3

Cy Young, 3

Justin Verlander, 3

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
