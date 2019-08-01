Fans can attend Dallas Cowboys training camp practices at The Star

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys fans, mark your calendars.

The Cowboys’ Training Camp week at The Star is scheduled for Aug. 20-27, including an Opening Ceremony event at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20.

Fans are invited (on a first-come, first-serve basis) to attend five Cowboys’ practices at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Practice times are 11 a.m. Aug. 20-22 and 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26-27.

The practices are free to attend.

The Cowboys are also hosting a week-long Back To Football event through The Star campus, including family-friendly activities, a movie night and special offers from area retail and restaurants.

For a details schedule visit www.thestarinfrisco.com/2019backtofootball.

