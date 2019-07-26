Two early injuries have New York Giants in dire need of receivers

Baylor WR Corey Coleman wins Biletnikoff Award Coleman reflects on being the first player from Baylor to be recognized as the nation's top receiver. Video by Jimmy Burch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coleman reflects on being the first player from Baylor to be recognized as the nation's top receiver. Video by Jimmy Burch.

Training camp hasn’t started well for the New York Giants.

Receiver Corey Coleman is out for the season after tearing his ACL and receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb.

The Giants report that Shepard will be evaluated on a week to week basis.

Coleman, who played at Richardson Pearce and Baylor, had 71 yards receiving in eight games with the Giants in 2018. He had 718 yards and five touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns in his first two seasons combined.

Shepard was second in receiving yards for the Giants with 872 in 2018.

Injury Update: Wide Receiver Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/pupT46j1wa — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2019

The X-ray on Sterling Shepard’s thumb revealed a fracture. Shepard will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. — New York Giants (@Giants) July 25, 2019