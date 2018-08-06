Baylor football program to blame for Corey Coleman trade, reporter says

Why did former Baylor Bears star Corey Coleman get traded by the Cleveland Browns?

The Buffalo Bills acquired the former Baylor star from the Browns on Sunday for an undisclosed draft pick.

The acquisition cost seems pretty low for a player that was just a few years removed from being a first-round NFL Draft selection.

But Sports Illustrated and The Monday Morning Quarterback analyst Andy Benoit posted this comment on Twitter, which blamed Baylor’s old coaching staff for Coleman’s lack of NFL success.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

#Browns coaches privately lamented how little Corey Coleman knew about playing WR. Some blamed the Baylor system. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) August 6, 2018