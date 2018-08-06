Baylor wide receiver Corey Coleman is a first-round prospect for the NFL Draft.
Baylor Bears

Baylor football program to blame for Corey Coleman trade, reporter says

By Peter Dawson

August 06, 2018 02:25 PM

Why did former Baylor Bears star Corey Coleman get traded by the Cleveland Browns?

The Buffalo Bills acquired the former Baylor star from the Browns on Sunday for an undisclosed draft pick.

The acquisition cost seems pretty low for a player that was just a few years removed from being a first-round NFL Draft selection.

But Sports Illustrated and The Monday Morning Quarterback analyst Andy Benoit posted this comment on Twitter, which blamed Baylor’s old coaching staff for Coleman’s lack of NFL success.

Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett talks about the rape scandal at the school that led to the firing of Baylor president Ken Starr, athletic director Ian McCaw and football coach Art Briles.

