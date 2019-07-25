Dallas Cowboys

Report: Dallas Cowboys team charter leaves for training camp without one of its stars

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves

Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. By
Up Next
Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. By

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not on the team plane when it departed Dallas for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., increasing the drama surrounding a possible hold out, according to the NFL Network.

Elliott does not have to officially show up until Friday when Jason Garrett holds the first team meeting before the first practice.

There are players who meet the team in California for camp, though, most traditionally take the charter from Dallas.

Elliott has contemplated not reporting to camp in hopes of forcing the Cowboys to address his wish for a contract extension.

He can be fined $40,000 for each day of training camp that he misses, under Article 42 and Section 1 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. And he would lose the opportunity to earn an accrued season if he doesn’t report by Aug. 6.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said on Wednesday that he expected Elliott on the charter for camp, as he hadn’t been told otherwise.

Again, Elliott can still show up by Friday.

But his empty seat on the team plane is telling.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
  Comments  