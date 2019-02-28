After great measurement day, is OU QB Kyler Murray now primed for the No. 1 pick?

To borrow a line from Ice Cube, Thursday was “a good day” for Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Actually, it was a great day for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Murray was finally measured at the NFL Scouting Combine.

That he came in at 5-feet-10 and 1/8 tall, was weighed at 207 pounds and registered a hand size of 9 and ½ inches was a major victory.

He is now clearly in the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, per legendary NFL scout Gil Brandt.

After measuring in today at 5-10 and 207 pounds, Kyler Murray clearly in discussion of overall No. 1 pick. See you at your pro day in Norman, young man. You've done your job in Indy. : Clayton Thorson #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Ub6lgCxQ1Q — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 28, 2019

Murray was already set to become the first ever quarterback under 6-0 to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

But there were questions of how short he really was, if he was thick enough and if his hands were small.

Some had pegged him at 5-9 or shorter.

Oklahoma said he’d been measured there at 5-9 7/8.

So Murray answered the question.

That he compared favorably to Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson is a plus.

Wilson was measured at 5-10 5/8 and 204 pounds at the 2012 scouting combine.

And then his hands were bigger than Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who preceded him as a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma and was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield’s hands were measured at 9 1/4.

Murray does not plan to participate in the drills at the combine.

He will wait until his pro day at Oklahoma to throw and run the 40-yard dash.

No one questions that he will run fast and throw the ball well.

Murray expects to run 4.3 seconds or better in the 40.

But the pressing concerns on his size have been answered.

And the Arizona Cardinals, owners of the No. 1 overall pick who are coached by Murray’s No. 1 fan in former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, are on the clock.