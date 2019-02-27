Kyler Murray’s height; Daylon Mack’s bench press reps; and more NFL Combine odds

The NFL Scouting Combine is getting underway this week, and all eyes of the football world will be focused on it.

This is the week where draft stocks go boom or bust, and SportsBettingDime.com released odds on a few of the more notable storylines starting with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray’s measurements.

There’s plenty of buzz about Murray and what he’ll measure in at and SportsBettingDime.com has set the over/under on several measurements that Murray will partake in Thursday.

Another interesting odds nugget centers on Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack. Mack told the Star-Telegram at the Senior Bowl that he felt he could challenge for the 225-pound bench press record of 49 reps.

Murray’s measurables (over/under)

Height: 5’8.5”

Weight: 200.5 pounds

Hand size: 9.0”

40-yard time: 4.39 seconds

Bench press record for A&M’s Mack?

Mack is the favorite for the most 225-pound bench press reps. Mack is listed at 6/1 odds followed by Arizona State’s Renell Wren (13/2) and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams (7/1).

Mack is listed as 30/1 odds to break Stephen Paea’s bench press record of 49 reps.

“I feel I can hit 40,” Mack said at the Senior Bowl. “The first day we tested, two days after the bowl game, I did 32 reps. That was right after the bowl game and I hadn’t trained or lifted weights since December. My max is 450 pounds, but I’m with my stamina at 225.”

The odds to record the fastest 40-yard time?

Ohio State’s Kendall Sheffield: 5/1

Georgia’s Mecole Hardman: 11/2

UMass’ Andy Isabella: 6/1

Ohio State’s Parris Campbell: 7/1

LSU’s Greedy Williams: 9/1

Odds to break John Ross’ 40-yard dash record of 4.22 seconds?

Sheffield: 40/1

Hardman: 45/1

Isabella: 50/1

Campbell: 75/1

Williams: 125/1

Hardman and Mack trained for the Combine at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney.