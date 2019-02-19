Why Kyler Murray said it would be great to be drafted by Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals

On first blush, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is not trying to connect the dots between what Kliff Kingsbury said about him as the coach of Texas Tech last season and what he will do with the first pick as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.





You may recall Kingsbury said he would take Murray No. 1 in the upcoming NFL draft, if it was his choice.

In October 2018, Kliff Kingsbury said he would take Kyler Murray as the first pick of the NFL draft if he could.



There's a San Francisco Chronicle report that he's expected to declare and Kingsbury's @AZCardinals are first on the clock pic.twitter.com/ERF1lFz5qg — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2019

That was before he got fired at Texas Tech and was hired by the Cardinals, and before Murray won the Heisman Trophy and decided to give up baseball and pursue football where he is projected as a top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kingsbury has since put the public face on being supportive of Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, the franchise’s 2018 first-round pick.

But, of course, a lot could change before the draft.

Kirk Herbstreit on Kyler Murray in the NFL.



"It wouldn't shock me between now and maybe even draft day to see Kliff Kingsbury possibly either move out of that spot, maybe get rid of Josh Rosen, and possibly try to pull the trigger to get a Kyler Murray."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ePr3pG32IC — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) February 12, 2019

As of now, it is just talk. But it would be nice, Murray said.

“I think, me and him are really tight,” Murray said. “Great relationship with him. I think that was just something…he’s always felt strongly about me as a player and as a kid off the field. I think they’re kind words. At the end of the day, they’re going to do what’s best for them. I can’t go into it with any expectations of being taken by the Cardinals. That would be nice for sure.”

Murray and Kingsbury have a relationship dating back to when he was a high school recruit at Allen. They share an agent in Eric Burkhardt.

He predicted greatness would happen because of their relationship and the natural offensive fit because his offense at OU was similar to what Kingsbury ran at Texas Tech.





“If you’ve watched football, we kind of run similar offenses,” Murray said. “I don’t think it would be a big adjustment. He’s going to play fast. He’s going to play in shotgun. He’ll throw the ball around. He’s going to put you in space. Me and him have a good relationship so I think he’d let me be me and allow me to do what I do. I think it would be a great thing.”