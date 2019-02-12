Will Kyler Murray go No. 1 overall? ‘Kingsbury is going to draft him and trade Rosen.’

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray has officially chosen football over baseball.





The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who was drafted ninth by the Oakland A’s in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, made his feelings known on social media Monday afternoon.

He simply went with his heart and his first love.

Now the question is whether Murray will be the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray was already considered as a possible first-round pick. ESPN draft experts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay have him going among the top 13, possibly as high as No. 5.

He has a chance to be the first player drafted in the first round by the NFL and MLB.

Murray picked Erik Burkhardt of Select Sports Group as his agent for football, according to sources.

The decision has opened up the possibility of him going a lot higher, like first overall.

Burkhardt also represents Kingsbury. And it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to connect the dots.

In October 2018, Kliff Kingsbury said he would take Kyler Murray as the first pick of the NFL draft if he could.



There's a San Francisco Chronicle report that he's expected to declare and Kingsbury's @AZCardinals are first on the clock pic.twitter.com/ERF1lFz5qg — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2019

And there is no denying Kingsbury’s affinity for Murray dating back to his days as the Texas Tech coach last season when he openly stated he would take the former Allen star No. 1 overall if it was up to him.

It wasn’t his choice then but a lot has changed since, including Kingsbury being fired by Texas Tech, hired as the offensive coordinator at USC and then leaving that post to take the Cardinals head coaching job.

He was hired by Arizona primarily because of his offensive expertise and knowledge of the college spread attack that is changing the face of the NFL, as well as his prowess in developing quarterbacks at Texas Tech.

ESPN college football expert Kirk Herbstreit has already made the connection.

Kirk Herbstreit on Kyler Murray in the NFL.



"It wouldn't shock me between now and maybe even draft day to see Kliff Kingsbury possibly either move out of that spot, maybe get rid of Josh Rosen, and possibly try to pull the trigger to get a Kyler Murray."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ePr3pG32IC — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) February 12, 2019

Murray is perfect for his scheme and system, similar to former Texas Tech protege Patrick Mahomes, now the quarterback of Kansas City Chiefs, who won NFL MVP award in 2018 with his revolutionary style of play.

While Murray is undersized at 5-foot-10, his speed and quickness are off the charts. And he can throw it as well as any quarterback in the draft.

According to an NFL scouting director, Murray has a chance to be “very good in the right system. They will have to create a college system for him. He is Michael Vick in a Doug Flutie body. He has the skill and is tough. It’s hard to predict for me.”

It might not be hard to predict for Kingsbury who has the right system for Murray.

That the Cardinals drafted quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round last season may or may not be a problem. He was drafted by the previous staff and could be offered up as trade bait on draft day.

That’s already being discussed in NFL circles.

“Kingsbury is going to draft him and trade Rosen,” according to an unnamed agent via text. “Classic.”