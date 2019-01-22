Expect the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator hire to come within the organization

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes internal candidates to become the next offensive coordinator.

Jones said the organization is “in no hurry” to make the decision. Jones likes the flexibility within the coaching staff for now.

Coach Jason Garrett could have an expanded role in play-calling, or could not. Jones said both possibilities are on the table.

Quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore appears to be a leading candidate. Moore has spent just one season on the staff, but has made strong impressions.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Moore is a bright football mind, in the organization’s opinion, and is getting heavy consideration.

Jones also mentioned tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier as a possibility.

But expect the move to come from within.

“I like the guys we’ve got inside,” Jones said.

Jones added that he’ll value input from quarterback Dak Prescott “significantly” in make any decision.

The only coaching staff addition for now is bringing on former quarterback Jon Kitna. Jones didn’t know what his formal title would be next season.

Jones also refused to speculate on potential title changes on the defensive side of the ball.

“Flexibility” was one of Jones’ keywords during prior to Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practices.