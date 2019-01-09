Kris Richard new favorite to land this NFL head coaching job? Here’s what oddsmakers say

Kris Richard is the hot name in the streets.

Since the Cowboys topped the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, he’s been interviewed for head coaching openings with the Buccaneers, Jets and Dolphins.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay hired Bruce Arians, the ex-Arizona Cardinals head coach.

The status of New York’s progress remains murky.

But there might be some shift in thought down in Miami.

considering all the calls we are getting from reporters in Miami, Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard might be taking his talents to South Beach. Not 1, Not 2, Not 3 ...Dolphins reporters have reached out about Richard — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 8, 2019

For much of this offseason, Darren Rizzi (currently the Dolphins’ special teams coordinator), was the favorite to replace Adam Gase.

Rizzi will interview for the job on Friday, but the lean of the team’s majority owner, Stephen Ross, is still not all that clear.

However, one oddsmaker (BetDSI.com) lists Richard as a strong favorite to be the next head coach of the Dolphins at +150.

The site’s projection is based on the collection of news reports and betting action.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is listed with the second-best odds at +200.

Rizzi, meanwhile, has the third-best odds at +300.

During the offseason, Richard left his job as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks in order to become the secondary coach for the Cowboys.

In his brief tenure, he has helped defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli mold one of the NFL’s best defenses.

When the Cowboys began the season with a 3-5 record, some even speculated that he might replace Jason Garrett as the team’s head coach.

Although, Jerry Jones comments about a Garrett extension make that scenario unlikely. At least anytime in the very-near future.

However, when asked about Richard after his team’s win over Seattle, Jones joked that he was going to ‘tie him up.’