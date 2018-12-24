Dallas Cowboys

Good news for Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford

By Stefan Stevenson

December 24, 2018 03:33 PM

DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford dance with kids

Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford dance with kids at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club.
By
Up Next
Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford dance with kids at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club.
By

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has passed all tests from doctors and was back at the Cowboys’ facility in Frisco on Monday.

Crawford left Sunday’s 27-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the second play from scrimmage with a neck injury. The scary play required Crawford to be carried off the field on a spinal board. 

“He was in our building today and apparently doing better,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said on a teleconference Monday afternoon. “We’ll take his situation day by day. He seems to be walking around and functioning normally.”

Crawford was given an MRI and other tests at a hospital on Sunday and everything came back negative. Crawford has been a full-time starter for the past five seasons.

The Cowboys (9-6) conclude the regular season against the Giants at noon Sunday in New York. Dallas will host either the Seattle Seahawks or Minnesota Vikings in the wild card on either Jan. 5 or 6.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  