Do any Cowboys players support the Colin Kaepernick-Nike deal? One tweet suggests so

Jerry Jones praised Nike and CEO Phil Knight during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

But Jones declined to respond to a question about the company naming former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of a new advertising campaign commemorating the 30th anniversary of the brand’s iconic “Just Do It” slogan.

However, DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the best players on the Cowboys’ roster, seemingly tweeted out his support for Kaepernick.

This past April, Jones gave a deposition in the collusion grievance Kaepernick filed against the NFL.

Kaepernick is accusing the league and the NFL owners of colluding to blackball him from the NFL.

In August 2016, Kaepernick began sitting and later kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games as a form of protest against social injustices such as police brutality.

In the coming months, many players across the NFL carried out similar forms of protest for similar reasons.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers and became a free agent in March of 2017. He has not played a down in the NFL since that time.

The decision of some players to kneel during the national anthem as a way of protesting social injustices has received praise and criticism from many fans, celebrities, pundits and even several NFL owners.

A number of politicians have also voiced their opinions on the topic, including, most notably, President Donald Trump.

In July, Jones said that his players must stand during the national anthem.

Several days later, Jones told reporters he would no longer answer questions about the national anthem and his team’s policy because the NFL had told him to stop discussing the matter.

When asked about the issue during training camp, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Jones’ policy didn’t bother him because he always stood for the anthem. He also said that he believes it is the wrong time and place to protest.

Several prominent NFL players such as 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins have been critical of the stance taken by Jones.

Darren Rovell of ESPN first reported news of Kaepernick’s inclusion in the Nike campaign.