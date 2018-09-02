The Dallas Cowboys announced eight players have been signed to their practice squad, including receivers Lance Lenoir and Dres Anderson and running backs Jordan Chunn and Darius Jackson. Defensive end Charles Tapper, linebacker Kyle Queiro and cornerback Donovan Olumba also earned spots. Tackle Jake Campos rounds out the group.
Dallas Cowboys 2018 practice squad players:
WR Dres Anderson (Utah)
T Jake Campos (Iowa State)
RB Jordan Chunn (Troy)
RB Darius Jackson (Eastern Michigan)
WR Lance Lenoir Jr. (Western Illinois)
CB Donovan Olumba (Portland State)
LB Kyle Queiro (Northwestern)
DE Charles Tapper (Oklahoma)
Dallas Cowboys sign eight to practice squad
September 02, 2018 04:44 PM
