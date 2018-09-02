Cowboys continue to shake roster with aim at safety, offensive line depth

The Dallas Cowboys’ roster has two areas of concern and the team tried to address them on Sunday.



Dallas claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell (Houston Texans) and center Adam Redmond (Buffalo Bills) off waivers.



The Cowboys announced their 53-man roster on Saturday.

Guard Kadeem Edwards and defensive tackle Brian Price have been waived.

Campbell started 11 games in three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He had six tackles and a pass deflection against the Cowboys in the preseason finale.



Redmond played in four games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017.



Other players could be moved to injured reserve, including center Travis Frederick, who is dealing Guillain-Barre syndrome.



The Cowboys are thin at safety with Xavier Woods (hamstring) unavailable for the season opener Sept. 9 at Carolina.



Campbell, 26, was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2015