Predicting Cowboys’ 53-man roster. What’s verdict on Bo Scarbrough and Rico Gathers?

The Dallas Cowboys have until Saturday at 3 p.m. to trim their final roster to 53 players.

Of course, some decisions were crystallized in the 14-6 loss to the Houston Texans in the preseason finale Thursday night and will be made before then.

Here is my crack at the final 53, understanding full well that some names have to be written in pencil.

Note: The Cowboys will add two or three players after final cuts via trade or waiver wire decisions to fill holes at safety and the offensive line.

Final roster prediction

Quarterback (3)

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White

The Cowboys will keep three quarterbacks. Neither Rush or White have shown much in the preseason. But they are young developmental quarterbacks that the team plans to roll with while praying that Prescott stays healthy.

Running back (4)

Ezekiel Elliott, Rod Smith, Darius Jackson and fullback Jamize Olawale

That Jackson started ahead of Bo Scarbrough Thursday night says a lot. He is a better runner and receiver night now. The Cowboys would like to get Scarbrough on the practice squad.

Tight end (3)

Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz

Rico Gathers simply hasn’t done enough to continue the experiment. Of course, if the Cowboys go with six receivers instead of 7, he has a chance.

Receiver (7)

Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, Tavon Austin, Michael Gallup, Deonte Thompson, Allen Hurns, Lance Lenoir

Has Lenoir played well enough to warrant keeping seven receivers on the roster, especially when the offense is a decidedly run-oriented attack? Well, the answer is yes because Lenoir deserves it and because you have holes in other areas of the roster that don’t require you to make him expendable. If you were keeping four tight ends, then you might go six receivers. But Lenoir is much more deserving than Gathers at the moment. Noah Brown will be stashed on Injured reserve.

Offensive line (9)

Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Joe Looney, Zack Martin, La’el Collins, Cam Fleming, Kadeem Edwards, Parker Ehinger, Travis Frederick (injured)

The Cowboys traded for Ehinger so he gets a spot. Edwards can play tackle and end so that kicks Chaz Green off the roster. Frederick will make the final 53 but will likely be placed on injured reserve as he continues to recover from Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The Cowboys will search for a backup center off the waiver wire.

Defensive line (10)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Taco Charlton, Dorance Armstrong, Randy Gregory, Tyrone Crawford, Jihad Ward, Maliek Collins, Antwaun Woods, Brian Price, Datone Jones, David Irving (suspended)

Kony Ealy almost became a Super Bowl MVP in Carolina a few years ago. Last night he was fighting for his football life in the fourth preseason game with a bunch of undrafted rookies. He didn’t win. Ward and Jones make the roster. Ealy doesn’t. Also the Cowboys hope to sign Charles Tapper to the practice squad

Linebackers (6)

Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith, Damien Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch, Joe Thomas, Justin March-Lilliard.

This was easy. The top six have been set since the start of training camp. The Cowboys will try to sign Chris Covington to the practice squad.

Cornerback (5)

Chido Awuzie, Byron Jones, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Olumba

The Cowboys helped break the logjam for the fifth cornerback by trading Chavarius Ward to the Kansas City Chiefs. And then they go with Olumba over Duke Thomas and Marquez White. One or both will be signed to the practice squad.

Safety (5)

Jeff Heath, Xavier Woods, Kavon Frazier, Tyree Robinson, Jeron Johnson

Write Robinson and Johnson in with pencil as the Cowboys will look for safety help via a trade or the waiver wire after final cuts. And don’t forget the possibility of finally acquiring Earl Thomas from Seattle.

Specialists (3)

Kicker Dan Bailey, Punter Chris Jones, Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur

They all are among the best at what they do. What more needs to be said?