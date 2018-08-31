After eventful preseason, Lance Lenoir’s fate rests in hands of Cowboys’ brass

Did he do enough?

Lance Lenoir seemed to be in on every play for the Dallas Cowboys this preseason, including a team-high nine receptions in Thursday’s finale in Houston.

But Lenoir’s fate with the team is still in the team’s hands as it makes the final cuts to pare down the roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I put my all on the field today, so it’s not up to me, it’s up to the coaches and the staff to make that decision,” Lenoir said. “I put it all out there.”

Lenoir had a great camp and preseason, even if two muffed punts (including one that wasn’t his fault) Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals briefly put a negative slant on his summer.

“I saw the media make a big deal out of the punt,” Lenoir said with a smile. “That’s one bad play. In life, you have good and bad. There wouldn’t be any good without the bad. So we learn from it and we bounce back.”

The receiver is beloved by the coaches, including coach Jason Garrett. How far that goes when it comes to making some tough decisions remains to be seen.

One huge factor for Lenoir, of course, comes down to whether the Cowboys decide to keep more than five receivers. Or as many as seven? In the case of the latter, Lenoir seems to be a lock.

Lenoir said he’ll do his best to relax the next 36 hours.

“I feel good; I’m pleased with my performance. I put it all on the line in this game,” he said. “All I know is I came to work every day and I worked hard. I put myself in the best position in front of the coaches and the staff. I can’t do nothing but put it in God’s hands and just chill.”