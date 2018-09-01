Cowboys star defends Dez Bryant on Twitter, says he ‘knows exactly who he is’

The preseason started with a very public war of words between former current former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and some of the team’s current players and executives.

Bryant was once again a topic of conversation on Friday as Dallas concluded with an 0-4 preseason record.

On Twitter, Fox Sports 1 personality Chris Broussard decided to take a shot at Bryant.

And current Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley just could not let it slide.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

1. Dez knows exactly who he is. 2. Money is not important to Dez at this point in his career. Not why he said no to that offer. If you don’t know anything about it don’t speak on it. From outside looking in it’s impossible to know anything in this business. https://t.co/T5noazEOiL — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 31, 2018

Bryant previously turned down a multi-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

The pass-catcher also met with the Cleveland Browns in August, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.