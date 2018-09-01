Cowboys star defends Dez Bryant on Twitter, says he ‘knows exactly who he is’

The preseason started with a very public war of words between former current former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and some of the team’s current players and executives.
Bryant was once again a topic of conversation on Friday as Dallas concluded with an 0-4 preseason record.
On Twitter, Fox Sports 1 personality Chris Broussard decided to take a shot at Bryant.
And current Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley just could not let it slide.
Bryant previously turned down a multi-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens.
The pass-catcher also met with the Cleveland Browns in August, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.
