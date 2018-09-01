Here’s who the Cowboys play in 2018 and where to watch them

A full list of the matchups, times and and channels for the Dallas Cowboys 2018 regular season schedule.
Cowboys star defends Dez Bryant on Twitter, says he ‘knows exactly who he is’

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

September 01, 2018 01:26 PM

The preseason started with a very public war of words between former current former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and some of the team’s current players and executives.

Bryant was once again a topic of conversation on Friday as Dallas concluded with an 0-4 preseason record.

On Twitter, Fox Sports 1 personality Chris Broussard decided to take a shot at Bryant.

And current Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley just could not let it slide.

Bryant previously turned down a multi-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

The pass-catcher also met with the Cleveland Browns in August, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.

