Did Dez Bryant’s meeting with the Browns on ‘Hard Knocks’ live up to the hype?

There was plenty of drama leading up to Dez Bryant’s meeting with the Cleveland Browns.

But when the former Cowboy sat down with Browns head coach Hugh Jackson during the latest episode of the HBO series ‘Hard Knocks,’ the meeting came off as anti-climatic.

Both individuals seemed to be trying to feel one another out.

“Coach, it’s new to me,” Bryant told Jackson in a private meeting. “I’m just being honest. All this is new. Just being honest, the way you’re expressing yourself, the way you’re talking to me -- we barely know each other, and I feel comfortable. That’s what these players want. I want to just be honest with you. I just want that realness ‘cause I’m going to give you who I am.”

Bryant was also clearly trying to dispel notions that he is a bad teammate and that he was not the one responsible for Jerry Jones’ decision to cut him.

“I feel like I’m an easy person to talk to,” Bryant said. “I love learning. I want to know things. If there’s something I’m not doing right, I want to know those things ‘cause I feel like we all deserve that. We all deserve that opportunity.”

However, the re-activation of Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon may have closed the door on the possibility of Bryant landing in Cleveland.

As of Wednesday, Bryant remains unsigned.