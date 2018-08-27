What has Cowboys worried after loss to Arizona? Gregory report, line woes, safety, QB?

The Dallas Cowboys were trounced 27-3 by the Arizona Cardinals Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.





The score is not that much of a concern because the Cowboys played without quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott to avoid injuries and the first-team defense held the Cardinals scoreless while allowing just 36 yards when it was on the field.

Neither is the fact that the Cowboys are 0-3 in the preseason.

But there are some concerns that must be addressed as the team heads into Thursday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans before final cuts on Saturday.

1. Defensive end Randy Gregory remains an enigma for the Cowboys. His talent is unquestioned and that was on full display Saturday when he had a sack, two quarterbacks hits and a tackle for loss against the Cardinals. Gregory’s return from a year-long suspension for repeated violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy couldn’t have gone better on the field.

He is in line to be an opening day starter at right end. However, just before the end of the game, a national NFL reporter tweeted that he heard that there could be more trouble ahead for Gregory. There were no facts or any real report to substantiate the allegation. But considering Gregory’s history it raised a red flag. Gregory left the locker room without talking to the media.

Owner Jerry Jones says he knows of nothing that will keep Gregory off the field for the start of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 9. But he acknowledged that Gregory remains a day-to-day and week-to-week proposition because of what he deals with on a daily basis.

“Every day is another day,” Jones said. “Randy came into this league as an outstanding player. There is no questioning his talent. Having said that, we just have to continue work. He’ll be the first one to tell you. We have to go day-by-day with him. We wouldn’t have him out there if we couldn’t plan on him.”

2. Quarterback Cooper Rush has looked nothing this preseason like he did as a rookie last year when he led the league in passing and stole the backup job from Kellen Moore.

He was downright awful against the Cardinals, completing 11 of 17 passes for 93 yards with two interceptions and a 39.2 quarterback rating. His first interception was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson. His second interception cost the Cowboys points as it came on a late throw to Michael Gallup in the end zone that safety Budda Baker stepped in front of. He also missed a wide-open Cole Beasley on a horrible misfire.

Third quarterback Mike White wasn’t much better and has underwhelmed as well for much of the preseason. He had a fumble and interception against the Cardinals.

It all raises the question of whether the Cowboys are concerned about their backup quarterback position and if there was any chance they would trade for a more proven veteran after final cuts. Coach Jason Garrett acknowledged Rush moved the team much better last year but blamed some of his struggles on a banged up offensive line.

Owner Jerry Jones was much more definitive. He said the Cowboys were going to stand pat at quarterback because they preferred to go with a younger option. He said he planned on starter Dak Prescott playing all 16 games.

“We will take a good look and see where we are,” Jones said. “My read is we are not interested in bringing in anybody at that position right now. I think we want to go young at quarterback.”

3. The reason the Cowboys kept Dak Prescott out of harm’s way on Saturday night was due to the injuries on the offensive line that had left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring), guard Zack Martin (knee) and center Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) sitting out. Smith and Martin will be ready for the season opener. Frederick is out indefinitely.

Joe Looney was solid in place of Frederick against the Cardinals. But the play of the line, in general, was putrid and that included guys like Looney, right tackle La’el Collins and left guard Connor Williams who will be starters in front of Prescott in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Rush’s struggles and that of the running game was partly their fault. The Cowboys had 11 carries for 24 yards in the first half and just 52 on 21 carries for the game. The Cowboys also gave up five sacks and four quarterback hits.

And while its understood they will be searching to improve their depth at center after final cuts, they have concerns at tackle and guard as well. Tackles Cam Fleming and Chaz Green were turnstiles most of the night.

4. The Cowboys breathed a collective sigh of relief with x-rays on safety Kavon Frazier’s shoulder came back negative. He will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam on Monday. But the Cowboys believe he suffered a simple dislocated shoulder in the first quarter. They popped it back in and he said if it had a been a regular season game he would have returned to action.

Still, the situation was another reminder of how thin the Cowboys are a safety and have been since before training camp. It’s just gotten even acuter because Xavier Woods will miss the season opener and maybe more because of a pulled hamstring.

The only healthy player they can count on right now is Jeff Heath. The Cowboys will certainly address the position with an addition after final cuts on Saturday. The question is whether they re-start talks with the Seattle Seahawks about acquiring hold-out safety Earl Thomas.

“We will look at some guys we think can step in here,” Jones said.

5. Tight end has been a question mark since Jason Witten surprisingly retired to take a television job with ESPN after the 2018 NFL Draft. Two weeks before the start of the regular season it remains an issue.

One wonders if the Cowboys might not seek help there after final cuts. Geoff Swaim is going to be the starter by default. He is the best blocker and he it catches well enough.

Blake Jarwin, who was touted by the Cowboys as the one would emerge to replace Witten in the passing game, has underwhelmed at best. He had two catches for six yards and a fumble against the Cardinals. He has six for 38 yards in the preseason. The third tight end is rookie fourth-round pick Dalton Schultz, who has been okay at best.

Rico Gather had a team-high five catches for 30 yards against the Cardinals. But it was telling that the former Baylor basketball player didn’t get on the field until the second half and was not part of the three tight end packages early on. The Cowboys still don’t trust him with the areas of the game that don’t include going up high to catch the ball.