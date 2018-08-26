Cowboys hope to escape another safety injury after Kavon Frazier leaves with separated shoulder

Oh boy.

The Dallas Cowboys, already thin at safety, appear to have another injury on their hands. Strong safety Kavon Frazier left Sunday’s preseason game early in the first quarter with a separated left shoulder. He returned to the sideline later but did not play again.



Frazier will have an MRI on Monday but said he thinks he’ll be fine.



“I fell on it wrong, he fell on me, so it popped out,” Frazier said. “I was trying to pop it back in but I couldn’t so I had to come out. If it was a regular-season game I would have been right back in.”



Frazier injured the shoulder while making a pass breakup. He left the field, was looked at by trainers and then headed for the locker room. He was already playing with a minor knee issue. Undrafted rookie Tyree Robinson replaced Frazier in the game.





Strong safety Xavier Woods has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Frazier has had a rough start to the preseason. And it hasn’t been good. He started training camp on the sideline as they tested him for a blood disorder. He also had his knee drained before the first two preseason games. He had surgery on the knee during the offseason.



An X-ray at the stadium came back clean, Frazier said. I was more worried it was my collar bone but the x-rays came back clean. When they popped it back in it felt fine. I’m not in too much pain. It’s manageable,” he said. “They just wanted to be cautious so everything is positive right now,” he said. “I was on the verge of having a pretty good game. I was trying to fly around and play fast.”

SIGN UP