Who won’t be playing tonight for the Cowboys? Let us count the stars

The Dallas Cowboys will not play linebacker Sean Lee, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.



Left tackle Tyron Smith won’t play either. All of these are the team’s decision. They’re all healthy.



Center Travis Frederick is unavailable while he battles Gullain-Barre syndrome. Frederick was on the sidelines during pregame warmups.





Prescott played 29 snaps against the Bengals last week. Lee played 10 snaps. Elliott hasn’t played in the previous two preseason games and is not expected to play in the preseason finale Aug. 30 at Houston.





