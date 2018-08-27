Jerry Jones non-committal about the quarterback when they should look at Bridgewater

A whole wave of bad quarterbacks will soon be on the market in the next 10 days, and your Dallas Cowboys don’t appear to be in a rush to sign RG3 just yet. Or Mike Glennon.

Name your average, old backup quarterback and the Cowboys aren’t interested.

My first suggestion is Babe Laufenberg. He’s done it before, he’s not 60, and he lives close. My second suggestion is Colin Kaepernick, mostly for the fireworks, but that’s a non-starter.

On a serious note, if the Cowboys could swing a trade for Teddy Bridgewater of the New York Jets, they should do it immediately.

He has played. He’s healthy. And he would give the Cowboys a serious option in case, well ... you know. That thing you don’t want to talk about.

Alas, right now it’s status quo for the Cowboys’ quarterbacks.

“I think that we want to go young with quarterbacks. I thought I’ve seen both (Cooper Rush and Mike White) do some good things out there,” Jerry Jones said after the Cowboys’ lost 27-3 to the Cardinals on Sunday night in a preseason game that was akin to a root canal, only without the laughter and delight. “I think any time you are dealing with a down-the-line backup quarterback, then you realize that you are going to be criticized for not having a veteran in there, but I like what we’re doing.”





Two things:

1.) Jerry drafted, and started, Quincy Carter.

2.) Jerry often says he reserves the right to change his mind.

After watching three fake games this preseason, Jerry may want to change his mind on this one; the Cowboys can’t feel good about what they have behind Dak Prescott.

I asked Jerry after the game if they plan to go with Rush as the No. 2, and he didn’t want go to there. That’s not a no. It’s not a yes.

They have given Rush every single chance to establish himself as a guy who can develop, and he simply has not shown anyone enough to think he can grab this gig and go.

With virtually every major Cowboys player not being allowed to play, the Cowboys let Rush and White “run” the offense against the Cardinals.

The team committed eight turnovers. That’s eight as in “How is that possible?”

Rush was 11-for-17 for 93 yards, was sacked once, and threw two interceptions. One was returned for a touchdown by Patrick Peterson, and the other was thrown on a short pass into the endzone that was picked off.

On the good side, both Rush interceptions hit the defenders in stride. Hey, we’re looking for positives here.

“It felt good to be out there the whole half, lot of reps and playing time against a No. 1 defense. Pretty good opportunity; made some plays. Couple stick out,” said Rush, who was understandably not exactly chatty.

White fared a little better; he was 17-of-22 for 157 yards with only one interception, and he was sacked four times. Not to be outdone, he also fumbled twice.

Tackle Chaz Green recovered one of those fumbles, which was nice considering he was the guy who gave up the sack that caused White to cough it up.

“I did some good things out there that I was proud of and some learning experiences that I’m not so proud of, wish I could take a couple of throws back, but at the end of the day that’s football and you can’t go in there acting scared,” White said. “I don’t want to make the same mistake twice, so I’m going to learn from the mistakes that I made today and heading into Houston. If I get some reps I know I am not going to make those mistakes again.”

All in all, a truly miserable evening for not only the Cowboys team, Cowboys fans, and Cowboys coaches but two young passers who are desperate to impress a staff that is looking for a single reason to believe in them.

There is no way the Cowboys will carry all three quarterbacks on the active roster; they’re going to go with two, and, right now, it will be Dak and Rush.

Of course, Jerry reserves the right to change his mind.