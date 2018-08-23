FWISD issues national anthem protest guidelines to its students: ‘Obey the law’

The Texas high school football season is just about here, and just in time the Fort Worth Independent School District has issued a policy regarding student athletes who wish to protest during the national anthem.

On Thursday afternoon, FWISD spokesperson Clint Bond issued the following statement: “In regards to student participation during the playing of the National Anthem prior to sporting events, or at any other time prior to, during, or after Fort Worth ISD activities, the District is strongly encouraging all students, whether on the field or in the stands, to respect and obey the law.

“We are encouraging our coaching staffs to discuss with their student-athletes what it means to obey the law. This is all a part of the process that is the mission of the Fort Worth ISD in preparing young people for success in college, career, and community leadership.”

When asked what “obey the law” means as it relates to the issue, Bond said, “The literal meaning is to do what the case laws have outlined regarding your own personal activities, as well as the activities of others.”

This issue required a formal district policy when a few schools, most notably Fort Worth Dunbar, had some players express an interest in joining the protest movement for racial equality during the national anthem.





Dunbar coach Todd Lawson asked that the players keep their parents, and school administrators, informed of their desires so any action would be discussed.

In 2016, FWISD administrators went over this issue, conferred with attorneys, and relied on case law for a general outline.

The first was an 11th circuit case, Holloman v. Walker County Board of Education; the case involved a student who raised their fist during the Pledge of Allegiance and was silent. The student was disciplined; school administrators argued that the actions were disruptive.

After several rounds of court filings, a court ruled that school children do have the right to refuse to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

The court wrote, “Any reasonable person would have known that disciplining Holloman for refusing to recite the pledge impermissible chills his First Amendment Rights.”

The act of not saying the pledge, and raising a fist, was allowed by law because it did not disrupt the educational process.

As of ‘16, FWISD strongly encouraged its coaches to have meetings with its team to remind them any action needed to be peaceful, respectful, and that they would also not be disciplined.

Cheerleaders, band performers and ROTC members are not included in the above mentioned “rules” because their involvement, per the district, is “a formal role to play with respect to patriotic exercises during official school ceremonies.”

Basically, players are allowed to peacefully protest, provided it has been discussed with their coaches and staff.