Why Jerry Jones wants Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to sit for rest of preseason

Owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 the Fan Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys got good news regarding center Travis Frederick and his recurring stingers after a visit to neck specialist in Dallas on Monday.





“He had a good day yesterday,” Jones said. “[The results] were positive for the future.”

Jones said he expects Frederick to be the ready for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers just like guard Zack Martin (knee). Both will sit out the rest of the preseason.

With two starting offensive linemen out until the start of the regular season, Jones would like to sit quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott as well.

Prescott has played four series in the first two preseason games. Elliott has not played at all.

Both were expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in what is traditionally considered the dress rehearsal for the season.

Jones said last Saturday that he didn’t need to see Elliott at all in the preseason.

Now he wants to be cautious with Prescott behind a weakened offensive line.

“Yeah, because when you don’t have that front out there, that starting group, and that might make you a little porous,” Jones said. “And you wouldn’t want to be porous there with Dak.”

Jones acknowledged that safety Xavier Woods will miss the season opener because of a pulled hamstring.

“[But] I think we’ll be fine back there,” Jones said.

Jones also said he was surprised former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant remains unemployed. But he believes he will sign with someone before the start of the season.

“I am surprised,” Jones said. “He has the skills to help a team. I don’t know what kind of shape Dez is in. Knowing Dez and how hard he works, I’ll bet he’s in really fine shape at this point to join an NFL team. It would not surprise me to see him joining a team at this juncture because these rosters are now getting made. I think he’ll be on a team.”