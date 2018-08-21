Is Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones an option at safety to fill in for Xavier Woods?

Former 2015 first-round pick Byron Jones started at safety the last three years before moving to cornerback in the offseason.





So with the Dallas Cowboys turning over every rock in search of help for the position because of a rash of injuries, including the uncertainty of starting free safety Xavier Woods for the season opener because of a pulled hamstring, is Jones considered an option to return there?

The answer is not just ‘no’, but ‘heck no’ in the mind of secondary coach Kris Richard.

“Byron plays corner. Byron plays corner. Byron plays corner. Byron plays corner,” Richard said repeatedly with conviction and more emphasis each time.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jones has finally found at home at cornerback, where he has taken to the physical style that Richard teaches so much so that he has been one of the team’s bright stars in training camp and the preseason.

The Cowboys have no interest in moving him again.

“Oh, no question. We truly believe he’s finding a home,” Richard said. ”He’s doing a really good job of going out there and executing our calls and our game plan. He’s playing the technique. We’re thrilled with his development and where he’s going with it. That’s where he’s going to help our football team.”

The answer was the same for cornerback Chido Awuzie, a 2017 second-round pick who played some safety in college at Colorado.

“Chido plays corner,” Richard said.

As for now the Cowboys are going with Jeff Heath and Kavon Frazier as the starting safeties.

Heath will move to free safety with Frazier playing strong safety.

The Cowboys signed Dominick Sanders to add depth at the position on Monday and will work out Jaren Johnson on Tuesday. Richard is familiar with Johnson from their days together with the Seahawks from 2011-2014. He is familiar with the scheme.

Dallas still could make a play for Seattle Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas via trade or sign a veteran after final cuts before the start of the season.

But Richard said he is comfortable with Frazier and Heath because of Heath’s past experience at free safety.

“Yes, yes, yes. That’s where Jeff has been,” Richard said. “Jeff has been a free safety in this system, he understands what we need. Again, he’s been taking reps with our strong safeties, you absolutely have to take reps in the middle of the formation. It’s not anything new. We just have to make sure we’re switching his mind frame in regards to when we’re aligning, you’re not the down guy. You’re down in this defense vs. that defense. It’s just going to take a little bit of mental gymnastics but not too much.”

Richard said Heath has been most impressive to him because of his speed and what he calls an uncommon burst that allows him to make plays from sideline to sideline. Heath’s tackle for loss against the Bengals was a perfect example.

“He’s got a burst that is pretty uncommon,” Richard said. “When he commits he can really fly. You’ve got a guy running full speed and he can switch and take one step and all of a sudden he’s at full speed, running a guy down. Obviously, he can play in the middle of the field. That’s critical. We’ve got to be able to get red line to red line. Once we play around the core, we know we have to be able to run people down.”