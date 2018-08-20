Cowboys sign a safety but will there be movement on George Iloka or Earl Thomas?

The Dallas Cowboys remain on the hunt for help at safety in light of thin numbers at the position as well as the uncertainty of free safety Xavier Woods for the season opener.
So far the team is focused on bodies at the position to get through training camp and the preseason rather than a veteran to cover for the possible loss of Woods, who suffered a pulled hamstring in Saturday’s 21-13 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Safety Dominick Sanders, who worked out for the team last week in Oxnard, California, was signed on Monday to replace Jameill Showers, who suffered a torn ACL against Cincinnati.
The Cowboys will also bring in safety Jeron Johnson to work out on Tuesday.
“You have to have enough guys at the position,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got enough guys to practice and to play in these preseason games and hopefully the guys we bring in have a chance to make our team and contribute. We’ll see.
“So you have to look at all possible guys. Young guys, more veteran players. You have to overturn every stone that you can to see if we can address that position because we’re thin there right now.”
Garrett said the team is taking Woods’ situation day by day. But he acknowledged that he sustained a pulled hamstring and that the Cowboys don’t know how long he will be out.
Kavon Frazier joined Jeff Heath with the first team in practice Monday.
“We feel like it is significant enough that he’s going to miss some immediate time,” Garrett said.
The Cowboys, however, are not yet bringing in veteran safety George Iloka, who was cut on Sunday by the Bengals. And there have been no new talks with the Seattle Seahawks about Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.
The lack of progress on Iloka could be money or it could be his strong political takes.
Iloka has not kneeled during the national anthem in protest of social justice. But he has been vocal on social media regarding the NFL’s anthem policy and President Trump’s comments about NFL players.
Owner Jerry Jones has made it clear the Cowboys would not sign anyone who protested during the anthem.
“I think you’re looking at everybody available and you’re deciding how they fit from a football standpoint, how they fit from a business/financial standpoint and if it makes any sense,” Garrett said when asked about Iloka.
In addition to placing Showers on injured reserve, the Cowboys placed defensive tackle Richard Ash on injured reserve with a knee injury. They signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid to replace him on the roster.
The Cowboys practiced without receivers Tavon Austin (hamstring), Cole Beasley (groin), Deonte Thompson (Achilles) and Noah Brown (hamstring). Guard Zack Martin (knee) and center Travis Frederick (neck) were also held out.
Running back Bo Scarbrough was limited with a hip pointer.
