Concern for opener? Center Travis Frederick seeing more specialists for neck stingers

It may be something or it may be just added due diligence.
But all is still not in the clear for Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick being ready for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.
Less than a week after he saw noted Los Angeles spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins for recurring stingers in his neck, and seemingly coming away with positive news that there were no long-term concerns, Frederick was slated to visit another specialist on Monday in Dallas and possibly another on Tuesday, per coach Jason Garrett.
And while owner Jerry Jones said Saturday that Frederick should be ready for the Panthers game, Garrett was less than definitive.
“Hopefully, he will be back real soon,” Garrett said. “We are just to continue to wait and see, try to get some more information on that.”
Frederick was told by Watkins that he just needed some rest to let the inflammation subside. That he is now seeing other specialists raises added concerns.
Again, it may be something or it may be nothing. But the Cowboys are getting added information for a reason.
Joe Looney started at center against the Cincinnati Bengals and will continue to run with the first-team in Frederick’s absence.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. :@clarencehilljr
