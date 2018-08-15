Dallas Cowboys players stand during the national anthem before the team’s NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Cowboys get first camp scare as offensive starter visits spine doctor in Los Angeles

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

August 15, 2018 03:56 PM

After a largely event-free training camp as far as major injuries are concerned, the Dallas Cowboys are facing a scare of sorts regarding the health of center Travis Frederick just days before they head home to Texas.

Frederick, a perennial Pro Bowler and undisputed leader up front as the center and play caller, missed practice Wednesday to head to Los Angeles for tests on a sore shoulder.

Coach Jason Garrett said Frederick had been bothered by stingers in practice and the team wanted to get it checked out by Dr. Robert Watkins, a world-renowned spine specialist.

Garrett said the Cowboys hoped to have an update by Wednesday afternoon.

Guard/center Joe Looney practiced with the first team in Frederick’s place.

The situation is even more acute for the Cowboys because backup Marcus Martin, who also plays guard and center, was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with torn ligaments in his big toe.

The team breaks training camp in Oxnard on Friday and will play the Cincinnati Bengals in their second preseason game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

