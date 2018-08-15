Dak Prescott addresses Jalen Ramsey’s blistering critique of NFL QBs. Sort of

God bless Jalen Ramsey for offering a little honesty.

The currently suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back recently did an extensive interview with GQ where he blistered just about everybody but Deshaun Watson and the Pope.

GQ asked him for his thoughts on every NFL quarterback, and while he calls guys like Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen “trash” and says Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco “sucks,” he was quite kind to Dak Prescott of the Cowboys.

Ramsey said of Dak, “He’s good. He’s alright. He’s OK. I’ll put it that way.”

Compared to how Ramsey described the rest, this is high praise.

Ramsey continued, “(Running back Ezekiel Elliott) runs that team, though. Everything runs around Zeke.”

Now, normally Dak will verbally sidestep any type of controversy of any kind, and he did here.

When asked about Ramsey’s comments after the walk-through on Wednesday, Dak said he had not seen the comments so he couldn’t comment.

He could. He just chose not to.

Bummer.