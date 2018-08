Tempers often get heated during NFL training camps.

The joint practice between the Texans and 49ers on Wednesday showed one reason why.

During a one-on-one drill, Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward got into it. Both players threw a few punches and shoves before they were separated and sent to the locker room.

According to reports, the two later shook hands. Ward eventually returned to the practice field.