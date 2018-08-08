Ice Cube defends Dak: ‘At a certain point it becomes everybody else’s problem. Not his.’

Dak Prescott has become a target of scorn and ridicule within the African American community, but he has at least one high profile member supporting his stance on NFL players protesting.

Ice Cube, one of the most influential and out-spoken entertainers on social issues in the last 20 years, has no problem with the position held by the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cube, who not only is one of the founding members of the rap group NWA, is a well-known fan of the Raiders and one of the main investors of the new basketball league, Big 3.

He was on a conference call on Tuesday to promote the Big 3 when I asked him if Dak is in a bad spot because team owner Jerry Jones has been so public in insisting his players will not take a knee during the national anthem.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Not really. The spot that I believe that (Dak) is put in is the spot that he believes in,” Cube said. “You should do what you feel. That’s what supposed to be great about being in America: You do what you feel. You don’t have to be in lock step with anybody. Not the community, not with the coach, not the owner. You do what you feel. And when you do that sometimes you gotta let the chips fall where they may and live with your decision.

“From what I understand, looking at this situation, he felt this way before. This is not a new position. (Prescott) is not taking this position because the owner takes his position. What I think he’s doing is what everybody should probably do is make a decision and live with that, and roll with that. At a certain point it becomes everybody else’s problem. Not his. It’s only his problem if he allows it to be; if he allows somebody to change his position. You gotta live with the decision.”

Ice Cube’s point is truth.

Nonetheless, Dak finds himself in a no-win place, the subject of a mural in Dallas, playing in a league, and for an owner, that are both just dying for this issue to go away as quickly as possible.

Also on the conference call were Big 3 Co-CEO Jeff Kwatinetz, chairman of the board, and Amy Trask, who previously held the same position with the Oakland Raiders. The Big 3’s visit to North Texas for its playoff round is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the American Airlines Center.

However anyone wants to cut this situation, guys like Dak and so many others are put in a position to pick. There is no choice that does not have a backlash.





SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks about the social media backlash to his stance on the anthem.

And, however anyone wants to cut this situation, unlike the NBA, the NFL has not handled this well.

“The elephant in the room is that the (NFL) has been attacked by our President pretty consistently and the NBA and our league has not,” Kwatinetz said. “I think (the President) has created some divisiveness and brought the issue to the floor as well.”

There is an underlying issue that Cube feels to all of this, too.

“Football players seem so expendable to their own league that in all of that equipment and the helmet, it’s a human being in all of that,” Cube said. “At some point you realize there is a human being in there and they are being treated like things, or pieces. There is some resentment that happens with the fans because their heroes are being treated like that.”