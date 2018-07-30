Save these dates: Five Cowboys’ training camp practices at The Star open to fans

Dallas Cowboys fans, save these dates.



The Cowboys will hold five training camp practices open to the public at the end of August.



The practices at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will be on Aug. 20-21, 23-24 and 28.



The schedule, with practices times subject to change:



5:30 p.m. Aug. 20



5:30 p.m. Aug. 21



11 a.m. Aug. 23



11 a.m. Aug. 24



11 a.m. Aug. 28





Admission and parking are free and open to the public, but space is limited to first-come, first-served basis.



Fans who purchased the exclusive training camp t-shirt from J.C. Penney will receive MVP benefits such as a dedicated entrance, early entry into each practice and discounts at the concession stands.



The Cowboys are hosting a free Back to Football event at The Star from Aug. 20-26 which will include interactive experiences on Tostitos Championship Plaza. The event will include live music, family-friendly activities, and special offers from retail and restaurants in the area. The schedule each day will vary. Visit TheStarInFrisco.com/BackToFootball for the most up-to-date daily schedule of events.