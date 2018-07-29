Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, 75, says he has the ‘body’ of a 40-year-old

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his health is better than its been in years.



Jones, who turns 76 on October 13, talked to reporters at the end of Sunday’s training camp practice.



“I’m actually in the best health I’ve been in in probably five, six years, this camp,” Jones said. “I was doing this MRI and they said I had the [body] of a 40-year-old. The enthusiasm of a 40-year-old.”



Jones, in jest, was a little more specific about the MRI results.

Jones, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is headed for Canton, Ohio, for the 2018 class on Aug. 4.



Jones said coming to Oxnard, Calif., for training camp gets him in a football mood.



“Seriously. We have options, as the Cowboys, about when, how much time we spend out here and where,” said Jones, before extolling the virtues of the cool southern California weather. “And you have afternoons like this one or yesterday and that answers your question right there. There’s just an element and mentality that comes with this nice freshness that keeps the players physically getting more reps and having a better mindset.”



Jones joked that he still stays in one of the Residence Inn rooms on the training camp grounds.

“I’ve been in the same room for 11 or 12 years. I go in and make sure everybody is getting a good night sleep and getting prepared and then I go out the other door and go to the hotel,” he said. “I’m teasing. I’m not teasing.”



Which one is it?



“Both,” he said.





