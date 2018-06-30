Cowboys fans finally have proof they're the best in the NFL, study finds

Most supporters of the Dallas Cowboys think the team has the best fans in the NFL.

Now, there's proof.

Jerry Jones' franchise claimed the top spot among all 32 NFL teams, according to a new study conducted by Emory University professor Mike Lewis.

He used these three metrics to compile his list:

Fan Equity: How much fans spend on their team, at the ticket office and on memorabilia/regalia.





How much fans spend on their team, at the ticket office and on memorabilia/regalia. Social Equity: How passionate fans are in following their teams on social media across all channels.





How passionate fans are in following their teams on social media across all channels. Road Equity: How well teams draw on the road, adjusting for their win-loss record.





The Cowboys rated first in fan equity and road equity. They ranked second In social equity.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, the past two Super Bowl champions, ranked second and third, respectively.

As for the rest of the NFC East, the Giants came in at No. 4, while the Washington Redskins finished at No. 12.