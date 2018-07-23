Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford said Bob McNair’s comments were “disappointing.”
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford said Bob McNair’s comments were “disappointing.” Rachel Mallison Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford said Bob McNair’s comments were “disappointing.” Rachel Mallison Special to the Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys

A Dallas Cowboy compared his Madden likeness to Humpty Dumpty. How’d EA Sports respond?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 23, 2018 02:18 PM

The Cowboys are on their way to training camp.

And while their are plenty of questions surrounding the team as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season, Tyrone Crawford must first right a personal wrong. On Sunday, the defensive lineman voiced his displeasure with his likeness in Madden 2019 on Twitter.

He says the wildly popular video game makes him look like Humpty Dumpty.

Fortunately, EA Sports, the company that makes the game, was ready with a quick response.

The Cowboys have their first non-padded practice of training camp on Thursday, July 26 in Oxnard, Calif.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin talked about the Pro Football Hall of Fame's decision to ignore Terrell Owens during induction ceremony. Irvin was in attendance for a fantasy football convention at the Will Rogers Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  