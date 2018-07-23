A Dallas Cowboy compared his Madden likeness to Humpty Dumpty. How’d EA Sports respond?

The Cowboys are on their way to training camp.

And while their are plenty of questions surrounding the team as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season, Tyrone Crawford must first right a personal wrong. On Sunday, the defensive lineman voiced his displeasure with his likeness in Madden 2019 on Twitter.

He says the wildly popular video game makes him look like Humpty Dumpty.

YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What’s up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty?I DEMAND A REVIEW! pic.twitter.com/WgL3sMjlvi — Tyrone Crawford (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

Fortunately, EA Sports, the company that makes the game, was ready with a quick response.

The Cowboys have their first non-padded practice of training camp on Thursday, July 26 in Oxnard, Calif.



