These are the biggest questions facing the Dallas Cowboys heading into training camp

The Dallas Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Tuesday as a team firmly in transition with coach Jason Garrett likely at a crossroads.

With just one position player over the age of 30, the Cowboys are one of the youngest teams in the NFL. With tight end Jason Witten retired and receiver Dez Bryant released, the Cowboys are firmly under the leadership of quarterback Dak Prescott, coming off a shaky sophomore campaign.

The team is buoyed by the return of running of Ezekiel Elliott who is ready to play 16 games after missing six games under NFL suspension in 2017 and solid draft class.

So the expectations remain high and the time for waiting on the process is over for Garrett.

Here are a five questions the Cowboys must answer during their three weeks on the west coast.

Is Jason Garrett on the hot seat?

With a 67-53 record, including just one playoff win in seven full seasons as a head coach, Garrett enters training camp firmly on the hot seat. Jerry Jones still believes in Garrett and wants him to succeed because it’s comfortable and compatible for all parties. But with the Philadelphia Eagles having achieved Super Bowl success in just the second season under Doug Pederson while overcoming a myriad of problems, including the loss of a franchise quarterback, his best offensive lineman and the team’s best linebacker, there are no more excuses for Garrett and the time for waiting is done.

Will the Cowboys trade for Earl Thomas?

Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas plans to hold out from camp with the Seattle Seahawks if he doesn’t get a new contract. He is interested in joining the Cowboys, just as Dallas is interested in the former Longhorn. The trade could happen during camp or before the start of the season. Secondary coach Kris Richard came to Dallas in offseason after serving as the defensive coordinator in Seattle. He envisions Thomas become the quarterback of the Cowboys defense. Per a source, Thomas would already be with the Cowboys if a contract extension was the only obstacle. It’s a matter of finding an agreeable trade with the Seahawks, whose demands so far have been too high.

Who emerges at defensive tackle?

The defensive tackle position is a focal point of training camp with Maliek Collins expected to be slowed at the start of camp due to offseason foot surgery and David Irving out the first four games of the season due to an NFL suspension. The Cowboys must find some capable bodies to hold down the fort until Collins and Irving are ready. Jihad Ward, Brian Price and Richard Ash are the primary contenders. The Cowboys are excited about the potential of Ward who came over in a trade from the Oakland Raiders where he played out of position in their 3-4 defense. Dallas believes Ward has the chance to develop quickly in the Cowboys’ 4-3 scheme.

Can QB Dak Prescott get on the same page with his receivers?

Prescott was criticized the past couple of years for not developing any chemistry with the departed Bryant, who was released in April. Prescott has worked hard in the offseason to get on the same page with the new Cowboys, especially free agent additions Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, and rookie third-round pick Michael Gallup. They spent time in Orlando working out before camp. But the real work will take place in training camp where incumbent Terrance Williams will attempt to hold off Gallup for the No. 2 spot. Williams disappointed last season and is coming off offseason foot surgery as well as an embarrassing car accident and public intoxication charge.

Who emerges at tight end?

Witten is gone and the group of tight ends heading to camp, namely Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers, have nine career catches, all by Swaim. He is a solid blocker who will likely open as the starter. But the Cowboys have high hopes for Jarwin as a receiver and the rookie Schultz’ development as a complete tight end. The wild card is Gathers, who spent last season on injured reserve. A former basketball player at Baylor, Gathers is still learning the game. But he has the body and athleticism to be a red-zone scoring threat.