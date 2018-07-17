Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas tells Seattle: ‘Extend me or trade me’ (to Dallas?)

With the start of training camp roughly a week away, former Texas safety Earl Thomas is ramping up his desires of a new contract from the Seattle Seahawks or to be traded, presumably to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pro Bowl safety skipped all the Seahawks offseason activities, including the mandatory minicamp and plans to hold out of training camp if he doesn’t get a contract extension.

He is the final year of his deal and is scheduled to make $8.5 million in 2018.

Thomas, 29, took his demands to Instagram on Monday.

“Always been the underdog ain’t nothing new,” Thomas wrote. “Extend . . . if you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen. I understand it’s a bizz.”

The trade part is interesting because Thomas, who grew up a Cowboys fan in Orange, Texas, has made no secret of his desire to play for America’s Team if he is unable to finish his career in Seattle.

He famously chased down Cowboys coach Jason Garrett after a game last December, telling him, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.”

What’s also true is that the interest is mutual. Secondary coach Kris Richard came to Dallas in offseason after serving as the defensive coordinator in Seattle. He envisions Thomas’ become the quarterback of the Cowboys defense.

Per a source, Thomas would already be with the Cowboys if a contract extension was the only obstacle.

It’s a matter of finding an agreeable trade with the Seahawks, whose demands so far have been too high.

The two sides did engage in trade talks at the start of free agency and during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Those talks should heat back in the days leading up to training camp and during camp, if Thomas follows through on his plans to hold out.

Stay tuned.