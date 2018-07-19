Why does ESPN reporter think the Cowboys are winning a Super Bowl in the next three years?

Most sportsbooks don’t give the Dallas Cowboys great odds to win Super Bowl LIII, which will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next February.

Oddsmakers believe the Cowboys are likely to miss the playoffs, too.

But ESPN reporter Dan Graziano is going against the grain not just this year, but for the next three years. Here is his compact argument for why Jerry Jones’ franchise will win a title in one of the next three NFL seasons.

“It just feels as if people are sleeping on a team that went 9-7 last year while its best player/key to the offense was suspended for six games. Assuming Ezekiel Elliott plays all 16 games, there’s no reason not to like the Cowboys as 2018 contenders. And with their dominant offensive line all under contract and Dak Prescott still on his rookie deal at quarterback, there’s no reason to think there’s any major drop-off coming in the short term.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys legend Michael Irvin talked about the Pro Football Hall of Fame's decision to ignore Terrell Owens during induction ceremony. Irvin was in attendance for a fantasy football convention at the Will Rogers Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

m