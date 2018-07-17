Despite Jerry Jones’ concerns and Trump's claims, NFL revenues are up, documents show

Jerry Jones has previously stated that he thinks the NFL is losing money, and several other NFL owners share that belief.

While the league has struggled with player health issues, inconsistent officiating and fears of over-saturaiton, a number of reports confirmed that the owners were most concerned by the national anthem protests carried out by a number of players this past season.

The protests have upset some fans and even drawn criticisms from president Donald Trump.

And while there is some debate over the extent of the NFL’s ratings problem, the league handed out $8 billion in national revenue to teams this past season. That figure represents a 4.9 percent increase in national revenues. Each team was given $255 million.

This information comes from a financial release by the Green Bay Packers, the only team in the NFL that is a public company.

The majority of the league’s revenue comes from television deals, which includes the ‘Thursday Night Football’ package, according to reports.