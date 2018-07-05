What are the Cowboys chances of winning the Super Bowl? Cover your eyes.

Fans of "America's Team" might need to lower their expectations for the upcoming NFL season, according to oddsmakers Super Bowl projections.

The Cowboys' odds to win Super Bowl LII in Atlanta continue to get worse. They had 18-to-1 odds on Feb. 5 and 28-to-1 odds on March 22. They've dipped to 30-to-1 odds as of May 1, according to Bovada.

Oddshark.com has Dallas' odds to win it all set at +3300, the same as the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. That's 13th best among the 32 NFL teams. What might disappoint fans even more is that Dallas is tied for just the eighth best Super Bowl odds in the NFC.

The Eagles have the second best odds (+850) to win their second title in a row, while the Redskins have the eigth worst odds of any team at +7500.

The New England Patriots have the best Super Bowl odds at +650. The New York Jets have the worst odds at +20000.