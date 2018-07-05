Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, center, talks with head coach Jason Garrett, left, and Stephen Jones in the Dallas Cowboys Draft War Room at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco during the 2017 draft. The Cowboys will have the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, center, talks with head coach Jason Garrett, left, and Stephen Jones in the Dallas Cowboys Draft War Room at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco during the 2017 draft. The Cowboys will have the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, center, talks with head coach Jason Garrett, left, and Stephen Jones in the Dallas Cowboys Draft War Room at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco during the 2017 draft. The Cowboys will have the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

What are the Cowboys chances of winning the Super Bowl? Cover your eyes.

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 05, 2018 02:00 PM

Fans of "America's Team" might need to lower their expectations for the upcoming NFL season, according to oddsmakers Super Bowl projections.

The Cowboys' odds to win Super Bowl LII in Atlanta continue to get worse. They had 18-to-1 odds on Feb. 5 and 28-to-1 odds on March 22. They've dipped to 30-to-1 odds as of May 1, according to Bovada.

Oddshark.com has Dallas' odds to win it all set at +3300, the same as the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. That's 13th best among the 32 NFL teams. What might disappoint fans even more is that Dallas is tied for just the eighth best Super Bowl odds in the NFC.

The Eagles have the second best odds (+850) to win their second title in a row, while the Redskins have the eigth worst odds of any team at +7500.

The New England Patriots have the best Super Bowl odds at +650. The New York Jets have the worst odds at +20000.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tossed the coin for the 7-on-7 championship game at The Opening inside The Star on Tuesday. The former Ohio State running back participated in this event when he was in high school.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  