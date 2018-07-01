Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith enjoying the offseason

Dallas Cowboys offensive left tackle Tyron Smith
Look: Cowboys' Tyron Smith doesn't often look tiny, except next to Shaq

Drew Davison

July 01, 2018

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is a monster of a man. He's the most physically imposing player on the team.

But Smith finally found someone who can make him look like a baby brother — NBA great Shaquille O'Neal.

The man. The myth. The legend.

A post shared by Tyron Smith (@tyronsmith77) on

Smith posted a picture of him meeting the NBA legend on Saturday in Miami, and it's gone viral. O'Neal, the 7-foot-1, 325-pounder, towers over the All-Pro left tackle.

"The man. The myth. The legend," Smith wrote.

The picture had been liked by teammates such as Ezekiel Elliott and La'el Collins.

