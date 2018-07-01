Look: Cowboys' Tyron Smith doesn't often look tiny, except next to Shaq

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is a monster of a man. He's the most physically imposing player on the team.

But Smith finally found someone who can make him look like a baby brother — NBA great Shaquille O'Neal.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Smith posted a picture of him meeting the NBA legend on Saturday in Miami, and it's gone viral. O'Neal, the 7-foot-1, 325-pounder, towers over the All-Pro left tackle.

"The man. The myth. The legend," Smith wrote.

The picture had been liked by teammates such as Ezekiel Elliott and La'el Collins.