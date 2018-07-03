Here's where Terrell Owens is celebrating his Pro Football Hall-of-Fame induction

Terrell Owens is having a busy 2018.
In February, the former Cowboy was announced as a member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
But the former Dallas receiver felt that the honor was long overdue. So, he has decided to skip his own induction ceremony, which will take place on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.
On Tuesday, Owens tweeted out where and how he would celebrate his induction on that night.
Last month, Owens posted an impressive Instagram video of him working out at UCLA with Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones.
Roughly a week before that, the outspoken pass catcher tweeted a not-so-subtle, cocaine-related insult at Michael Irvin. Irvin, along with Fox Sports 1's Jason Whitlock, had criticized Owens for skipping his induction ceremony earlier that week.
Owens has also criticized Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and commented on the retirement of former teammate Tony Romo this year.
