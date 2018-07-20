Zeke asked for birthday gifts on Twitter. This NFL star responded with a savage burn

The Cowboys depart for training camp in Oxnard, California on July 24.

But Ezekiel Elliott is making some early birthday plans. The star back turns 24 years old on Sunday. And on Thursday, he asked what people are going to get him on Twitter.

Leonard Fournette, who is the starting running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, responded with a not-so-subtle dig at Elliott’s weight.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Treadmill fat asshttps://t.co/FwS0opGjfD — Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 19, 2018

Fournette’s comment seems to be in jest. He also might want to look at those infamous Cabo San Lucas workout photos, which came out in December while Elliott was serving a six-game suspension.