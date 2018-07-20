Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) are pictured in this composite photo.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) are pictured in this composite photo. Star-Telegram archives
Zeke asked for birthday gifts on Twitter. This NFL star responded with a savage burn

By Peter Dawson

July 20, 2018 03:39 PM

The Cowboys depart for training camp in Oxnard, California on July 24.

But Ezekiel Elliott is making some early birthday plans. The star back turns 24 years old on Sunday. And on Thursday, he asked what people are going to get him on Twitter.

Leonard Fournette, who is the starting running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, responded with a not-so-subtle dig at Elliott’s weight.

Fournette’s comment seems to be in jest. He also might want to look at those infamous Cabo San Lucas workout photos, which came out in December while Elliott was serving a six-game suspension.

