Madden 2019 just released its official player ratings. Where do the top Cowboys rank?

A few weeks ago, ratings for the top players in Madden 19 supposedly hit the internet. As it turns out, those numbers weren’t quite right.
One of EA Sports most valuable video games is still almost a month away from hitting the shelves, but the official ratings for the upcoming edition have now been released.
Cowboys fans might take issue with some of the numbers.
Guard Zack Martin, center Travis Frederick and linebacker Sean Lee are all tied for the highest rating on the team at 96. They are all tied for the fourth highest rating in the game. Frederick and Martin are also the highest-rated interior linemen.
Left tackle Tyron Smith is tied for the fifth-highest rated player in the game with a 95.
Dak Prescott is tied with the Kirk Cousins of the Vikings and Deshaun Watson of the Texans for the 14th highest quarterback rating in the game at 82.
Ezekiel Elliott is the third highest-rated running back in the game (92) alongside Todd Gurley II of the Rams.
Cole Beasley is the team’s best receiver with a rating of 81 - 54 other receivers have a higher rating.
You can see the full ratings here.
