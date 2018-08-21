Baker Mayfield, shirtless underwear salesman, poses with a tiger. Twitter roasts him

Baker Mayfield was always going to be a flashy pitchman.
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback announced he would represent PSD Underwear. In the Twitter picture heralding his partnership with the company, the former Oklahoma Sooners’ star can be seen posing with a white Rolls Royce and...a live tiger.
In fact, reports say it was the same Tiger featured in the comedy classic ‘The Hangover.’ You know, the one the main characters stole from former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson.
And social media had a field day reacting to Mayfield’s “announcement.”
The Austin, Texas native will also likely get flak from his Browns’ teammates in a future episode of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks.’
Comments