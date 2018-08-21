Baker Mayfield, shirtless underwear salesman, poses with a tiger. Twitter roasts him

Baker Mayfield was always going to be a flashy pitchman.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback announced he would represent PSD Underwear. In the Twitter picture heralding his partnership with the company, the former Oklahoma Sooners’ star can be seen posing with a white Rolls Royce and...a live tiger.

In fact, reports say it was the same Tiger featured in the comedy classic ‘The Hangover.’ You know, the one the main characters stole from former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson.

Excited to announce my partnership with @PSDunderwear! Giving away 500 free pairs today. Tiger not included. Give them a follow and shop my collection! https://t.co/Xy4RsMtas1 pic.twitter.com/6lt56PeWjw — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) August 21, 2018

And social media had a field day reacting to Mayfield’s “announcement.”

Hue to Baker: “what time you get here in the morning?”



Baker: “uhh, got in late this morning”



Hue: “that’s what I’m talking about. Where’s your morning workout?”



Baker: “Coach, I’m busy hustlin some underwear while shirtless, standing in front of a Rolls, with a damn Tiger!” — Lincoln Riley’s Bacon (@LRsBacon) August 21, 2018

Those are fire! I followed, how do I catch a pair? pic.twitter.com/3a9KVB54tG — Mike Taylor (@Diesel112903) August 21, 2018

Baker, love ya man but maybe slow your roll a tad. First you need to go dominate this next level like you did college football then you can sell all the underwear, tigers and cars you want. We're not gonna remember you for the underwear, just the wins. BOOMER! — Fred (@freddw73) August 21, 2018

Cowherd is gonna have a stroke. — Blair Farthing (@CTVBlair) August 21, 2018

Very bad if that's a real tiger. — Patti (@marinemom34) August 21, 2018

Are they comfy @bakermayfield ? — Carlos Salazar (@C_Salazar22) August 21, 2018

Focus on Football and forget about your BRAND, become a professional first and grind. You’ve made life changing $, its your advisors looking to cash in. If u really love football —-GRIND & forget the marketing. — Louis Pino (@louispino) August 21, 2018

The Austin, Texas native will also likely get flak from his Browns’ teammates in a future episode of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks.’