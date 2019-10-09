Watch Kristaps Porzingis remind us why he was an All-Star in his first game with Mavericks

SHARE COPY LINK

Kristaps Porzingis finally played in his first game for the Dallas Mavericks and by all accounts it went well.

The 7-foot-3 forward scored 18 points and seven rebounds as the Mavs lost to the Detroit Pistons 124-116 in a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena Wednesday night. Porzingis made 7 of 18 shots, including 2 of 7 from the 3-point arc, in 19 minutes. Doncic led Dallas with 21 points on 7 of 18 shots, including 2 of 8 from the arc, in 27 minutes. Doncic had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. He was 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.

It was the first time Porzingis has been on the floor since injuring his knee in February 2018 while playing with the New York Knicks. He was traded to Dallas in a seven-player trade on Feb. 1, 2019.

One of the other players Dallas received from New York was Tim Hardaway Jr. He led the Mavs with 17 points.

Neither Doncic nor Porzingis played in the Mav’s preseason opener Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

At times Wednesday night, they showed glimpses of the two-man game the Mavs hope to exploit.

The Mavericks play the Milwaukee Bucks in their first preseason home game at American Airlines Center in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Friday.