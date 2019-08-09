Dallas Mavericks sign Isaiah Roby, forward acquired in draft-night trade with Pistons

Donnie Nelson can’t yet comment on Mavs draft picks but he was happy Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson couldn't comment on draft pick Isaiah Roby because the trade with the Detroit Pistons is not yet official. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson couldn't comment on draft pick Isaiah Roby because the trade with the Detroit Pistons is not yet official.

The Dallas Mavericks have signed draft pick Isaiah Roby.

Roby, who was acquired in a draft-night deal with the Detroit Pistons on June 26, was selected 45th overall.

The Mavs also received two future second-round picks in the deal that sent Detroit the draft rights to 37th overall pick Deividas Sirvydis.

Roby (6-foot-8, 230 pounds) played three seasons at Nebraska. As a junior, he started all 35 games, averaging 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He shot .476 from the field and .702 from the free-throw line in his college career.

He started all five games for the Mavs in the Summer League in July, averaging 8.8 points, a team-high 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a team-high 1.2 blocks.