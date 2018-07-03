Seth Curry leaving Mavericks to sign with Trail Blazers, report says

DeMarcus Cousins and the Golden State Warriors might be hogging all the headlines.

But on Tuesday, Mavericks fans got some bad news on the free-agent front as free agent guard Seth Curry agreed to a 2-year, $6.5 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.

Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN. Deal -- which guarantees him $2.75M this year -- includes a player option on second season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Curry, the younger brother of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, has always struggled to stay healthy.

The shooting guard suffered a knee injury in a preseason game against the Orlando Magic back in October. Eventually, he opted to undergo season-ending surgery to repair that left tibia fracture.

Two seasons ago, Curry enjoyed a bit of a breakout campaign with the Mavericks, averaging just under 13 points per game.

The 27-year-old's departure leaves head coach Rick Carlisle with just four guards on his roster.

Even though the Mavericks signed DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal over the weekend, the team will likely spend the remainder of this free agency period bargain shopping for additional roster pieces.