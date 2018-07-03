Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a left tibia fracture he suffered during an October preseason game against the Orlando Magic.
Seth Curry leaving Mavericks to sign with Trail Blazers, report says

July 03, 2018 01:00 PM

DeMarcus Cousins and the Golden State Warriors might be hogging all the headlines.

But on Tuesday, Mavericks fans got some bad news on the free-agent front as free agent guard Seth Curry agreed to a 2-year, $6.5 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.

Curry, the younger brother of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, has always struggled to stay healthy.

The shooting guard suffered a knee injury in a preseason game against the Orlando Magic back in October. Eventually, he opted to undergo season-ending surgery to repair that left tibia fracture.

Two seasons ago, Curry enjoyed a bit of a breakout campaign with the Mavericks, averaging just under 13 points per game.

The 27-year-old's departure leaves head coach Rick Carlisle with just four guards on his roster.

Even though the Mavericks signed DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal over the weekend, the team will likely spend the remainder of this free agency period bargain shopping for additional roster pieces.

