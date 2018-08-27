Spurs great Manu Ginobli announces decision on retirement

Manu Ginobili announced his retirement on Monday via a Twitter post in which he thanked fans, teammates and coaches in San Antonio.
During his 16-year career with the franchise, the 41-year-old was a four-time NBA champion. Ginobli was also a member of the ‘Big Three,’ along with forward Tim Duncan and point guard Tony Parker.
Duncan retired in July of 2016. Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent earlier this summer.
The organization also traded star forward Kawhi Leonard along with fellow forward Danny Green, to the Toronto Raptors in July in return for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.
